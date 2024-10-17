Visit Broken Arrow expands Uber ride voucher program to include Tulsa International Airport

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Visit Broken Arrow announced an expansion of its popular Uber ride voucher program, now offering complimentary transportation to and from the Tulsa International Airport for guests staying overnight at participating Broken Arrow hotels.

In addition to this new destination, guests will continue to enjoy complimentary rides to two of the city’s most vibrant districts: The Rose District and New Orleans Square.

The program offers guests a convenient travel experience throughout their stay in the city.

Complimentary Uber ride vouchers refresh daily and can be used for the duration of their hotel stay.

Broken Arrow Shuttle

To use the Uber Voucher Program and for more information, click here.