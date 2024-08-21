Visit Timmy the 10-foot Duck as he tours Tulsa!

Timmy the Duck Timmy the 10-foot duck and the World's Largest Rubber Duck, Mama Duck

TULSA, Okla. — Leading up to the Big Dam Party at the Gathering Place happening August 30-September 2, Timmy the 10-foot duck will tour some iconic places across the city of Tulsa for 9 days!

Timmy can be found at the following locations from Aug. 21-Aug. 24:

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 8am-12pm | Tulsa Zoo

Thursday, Aug. 22, 4pm-7pm | Guthrie Green

Friday, Aug. 23, 11am-4pm | Mother Road Market

Saturday, Aug. 24, 10am-3pm | WeStreet Ice Center

After his tour, Timmy will reunite with the World’s Largest Rubber Duck on the Arkansas River in time for the Big Dam Party.

Keep an eye out on Visit Tulsa’s Facebook page for more announcements on where you can see Timmy the 10-foot Duck!