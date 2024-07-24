Waldo’s Chicken & Beer headed to Owasso!

Waldo's Chicken and Beer

By Chase Thompson

It’s happening! No official opening date but we know it’s Waldo’s Chicken & Beer that’s taking over the old Carl’s Jr.

Take a look at some of the remodeling and work already underway in Smith Farm MarketPlace! 🐔

@the918agent It’s official!! 🙌 Waldo’s Chicken and Beer is coming to OWASSO, OK 🐓❤️🍺 If you can’t wait till October you can check out Waldo’s Broken Arrow and South Tulsa locations📍 @Waldos Chicken & Beer #waldoschickenandbeer #owassooklahoma #oklahomafoodie ♬ original sound - Stephen Hester
