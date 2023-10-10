Walker Hayes celebrates 8 years of sobriety

It has been nearly a decade since Walker Hayes decided to make a major change in his life.
Walker has never shied away from opening up about his battle with alcoholism, and now he is celebrating a huge milestone - 8 years of sobriety!
“Celebrating 8 years sober with y’all💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪 I don’t actually know the exact day I just know it was around October. Thank y’all for the encouragement over the years and for allowing me to sing through my struggles❤️ Here’s to another 8 and here’s to freedom from addiction. Let’s gooooooooooo!” Walker posted on Instagram.
Congratulations, Walker!