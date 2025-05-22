WalletHub’s top 2025 summer travel destinations

Roller coaster Stock photo of a roller coaster. (Jacob Ammentorp Lund/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and a ton of people are planning trips.

WalletHub released its report for 2025’s Best Summer Travel Destinations, and while I agree that some of these places are awesome, I feel like the heat wasn’t factored in to the study.

WalletHub used budget and fun-friendliness to determine the cities on its list.

Top 20 Summer Travel Destinations

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Atlanta, GA
  3. Washington, DC
  4. Honolulu, HI
  5. Austin, TX
  6. Cincinnati, OH
  7. Salt Lake City, UT
  8. Philadelphia, PA
  9. Miami, FL
  10. Dallas, TX
  11. Knoxville, TN
  12. Tampa, FL
  13. Richmond, VA
  14. Chicago, IL
  15. Oklahoma City, OK
  16. Tulsa, OK
  17. New York, NY
  18. San Antonio, TX
  19. St. Louis, MO
  20. Raleigh, NC

