Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville revamps with the help of small businesses

Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville is getting a little rejuvenation after being considered a dead mall since the pandemic.

General Manager Michelle Harris along with Specialty Leasing Manager Miranda Bates hope to bring it back to life.

Part of the revamp is fixing the fountain which has been broken for over a decade.

A new restaurant, Retrocade, has opened in the old Buffalo Wild Wings Spot. It’s the first restaurant to be in the mall in over eight years. Instead of name-branded stores coming back, local businesses are moving into the leasing spaces.

Ashlynn Richey owns Clothed in Glory. She says the mall is a gathering place for Bartlesville.

“It’s really important, it’s something to give our community. Something to do, just a place to connect,” said Ashlynn.

Her mom, Janna Richey, owns Bubble Wrapped Boba and Bubble Wrapped Candy Balloon Bouquets and Gifts, which are right across the walkway. Janna says they opened their first store three years ago and no one was coming to the mall at the time.

“Look at it now. It makes me proud that we had a part in helping bring the mall back and we love, I love, seeing it grow and be successful,” said Janna.

On the other side of the fountain is Mellie’s Vintage, Owner Melodie Austin says she also opened three years ago.

“We have more businesses coming in and we are all so excited about it,” said Austin.

One of the new businesses is Epic Loot, which opened on Friday, Co-Owner Hunter Curtis says, like Miranda, he grew up in Bartlesville.

“The past couple of years it’s been dead. We want to bring it back to life, mostly for the kids,” said Curtis.