WATCH: Edmonton Oilers Fans Sing Shania Twain At Stanley Cup Finals

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1 NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Edmonton Oilers fans love some Shania Twain!

Shania Twain, being from Canada is rooting for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals...during Game 4 on Saturday night, the fans broke out in song singing “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” - the video can’t help but put a smile on your face!

Game 5 is tonight in South Florida - Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers at 8:00PM!

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

