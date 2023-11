Check out all the photos from K95.5 Live with Jelly Roll at River Spirit Casino on Thursday, May 22nd, 2023. (Lyndsi Dooley/Lyndsi Dooley)

We kicked off the year watching Hardy enter the ring during the Elias vs. Solo Sikoa fight on Monday Night Raw and now, we’re wrapping up the year with Jelly Roll’s chance at saving the day!

On Monday night, the country star came to the rescue of Randy Orton by shoving his competitors JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio during the match.





Later in the night, Jelly Roll admitted that after growing up watching WWE as a kid, he needed to be a part of Randy’s return to Nashville.