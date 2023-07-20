WATCH: Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo fulfill cancer patient’s dying wish

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie have always been devoted to their fans and, once again, they have proven that. The James Bess Foundation posted a TikTok video on July 8th of 65-year-old Suzanne Durham, a former Nashville house manager for women in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, sharing a little bit of her story. Suzanne has Stage 4 Small Cell Carcinoma, which is an aggressive form of lung cancer, and her wish was to meet Jelly Roll.
@jamesbessfoundation Suzanne is a former Nashville house manager for women recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. She is now battling stage four cancer and doctors have given her less than 5 months to live. Her dying wish is to meet, have dinner with, and attend a concert of @Jelly Roll. It is our sincere hope to grant this amazing women’s wish! #Jellyroll #drugrehab #dyingwish #communityangel #hope #makingmemories #family #joy #compassion #nashville ♬ original sound - James Bess Foundation
“We can def make this happen. What city is she in?” Bunnie replied in the comments of the video.
On Wednesday (July 19) Jelly Roll met Suzanne and her friends at Nashville’s Life Church for a private performance.
@jamesbessfoundation @Jelly Roll and @Bunnie Xo 🪄 came out to fulfill the dying wish of a community angel and hero who has dedicated her life to helping others recover from addiction! We are extremely grateful for both Jelly Roll and Bunnie for their time and loving hearts! #addictionrecovery #communityangel #communityhero #jellyroll #hope #joy #compassion #cancersucks #lastwish #dreamscometrue ♬ original sound - James Bess Foundation
After meeting Suzanne, Bunnie posted a video for fans reflecting on this moment: