Jelly Roll helped Saturday Night Live kick off their 50th Season this past weekend as the musical guest but also naturally found himself in a skit!

Unfortunately, due to time restraints, the 6-minute skit was cut from the live show but thankfully, SNL posted the skit to their YouTube channel: