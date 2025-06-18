Watch the trailer for 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere'

We are finally getting our first look at footage of Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen.

The trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere has just been released. The film follows The Boss' efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska, and the trailer features footage of White recording songs on a four-track recorder in his bedroom, walking around Asbury Park, New Jersey, with a blonde woman, and more, ending with him triumphantly on stage singing "Born to Run."

It also includes clips of Jeremy Strong as Bruce's manager Jon Landau and in a voiceover Landau explains to a record executive why Bruce decided to make the record.

"Here’s what I want you to understand. This is not about either one of us. It’s not about the charts," he says. "This is about Bruce Springsteen. And these are the songs he wants to work on right now."

He then tells a story about how Bruce grew up with a hole in the floor of his bedroom, cut with flashbacks to Bruce as a child.

"The floor, it’s supposed to be solid. You're supposed to be able to stand on it. Bruce, he didn’t have that," Landau says. "Bruce is a repairman, and what he’s doing with this album, is he’s repairing that hole in his floor. He’s repairing that hole in himself. And once he’s done that, he's gonna repair the entire world."

The clip is soundtracked to the Springsteen songs "Nebraska" and "Born to Run." White is doing his own singing in the film.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, hits theaters Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.