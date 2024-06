Savannah Bananas doing what they do best NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: The Savannah Bananas perform one last dance routine for the fans after their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. The Savannah Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Al Bello/Getty Images)

If you’re not familiar with the Savannah Bananas or Tucker Wetmore, you’re about to be a big fan of both! Tucker joined the boys on the field, mic in hand and rockin’ that Bananas jersey!

Tucker Wetmore is just one of the country artists you can see at K92.3′s 29th annual “All Star Jam” August 18th at Addition Financial Arena on the campus of UCF. Who else is coming?

Jordan Davis

Carly Pearce

Lee Brice

Corey Kent

Zach Top

Anne Wilson

The Frontmen

