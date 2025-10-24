Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: This new version of the thrilling story follows a mother who brings a nanny into her home.

Netflix
Nobody Wants This: Kristen Bell and Adam Brody navigate their love in season 2 of the comedy series.

A House of Dynamite: The new Kathryn Bigelow film follows what happens when an unattributed missile is launched at the United States.

HBO Max
IT: Welcome to Derry: This prequel series tells the origins of the town that is home to a terrifying clown.

Movie theaters
Regretting You: Head to the cinemas to see the latest Colleen Hoover film adaptation.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere: Jeremy Allen White stars as The Boss in the new music biopic.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

