Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega is back as the titular member of the Addams family in season 2.

Apple TV+

Platonic: Codependent besties Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are back in season 2 of the comedy series.

Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood: The new Outlander prequel brings romance back to 18th century Scotland.

Prime Video

The Pickup: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson are ambushed by Keke Palmer in the new comedy film.

Hulu

King of the Hill: The rebooted animated show returns for its 14th season.

Movie theaters

Freakier Friday: The long awaited sequel to the family comedy stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

