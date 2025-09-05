Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Wednesday: The second part of the series' sophomore season debuts. 

Peacock
The Paper: This brand-new sitcom is a spinoff of the popular series The Office

HBO Max, HBO
TaskMark Ruffalo stars in the new miniseries from the creator of Mare of Easttown.

AMC, AMC+
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The third season of The Walking Dead spinoff premieres. 

Movie theaters
The Conjuring: Last Rites: The latest film in the Conjuring cinematic universe debuts in theaters.

SplitsvilleDakota Johnson and Adria Arjona star in the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

