Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Under the Bridge: Lily Gladstone is a police officer investigating teenage girls accused of murder in the new series.

Netflix
The Circle: The reality competition series all about catfishing returns. The first four episodes of season 6 are available now.

Our Living World: Watch the docuseries that spans the Earth to explore our creatures and ecosystems.

The Upshaws: One of the funniest families in TV is back for more. Wanda Sykes stars in the sitcom, which returns for its fifth season.

Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver: Kora's journey continues in Zack Snyder's newest film.

The Roku Channel
The Spiderwick Chronicles: The bestselling books come to life in the new series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!