Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

American Symphony: The new documentary follows musician Jon Batiste and his wife as she battles cancer.

Family Switch: All these years after 13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner stars in another body-swapping comedy. This time it's a Christmas movie!

May December: You have to watch this genre-bending film that's already getting Oscar buzz. It stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

Apple TV+

Slow Horses: Your favorite agents are back for season 3, which is sure to be filled with all the signature twists and turns.

Max

Bookie: Charlie Sheen reteams with Chuck Lorre in the new comedy series.

Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane: Last but not least, you can get into the holiday spirit with Eddie Murphy's latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.