Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

CBS, Paramount+
The Neighborhood: The seventh season of the sitcom ends with an hourlong finale.
Hulu
Murder Has Two Faces: Robin Roberts hosts the three-episode true crime binge series.
Netflix
Forever: The classic Judy Blume novel has been adapted into a romantic drama series.
Nonnas: Vince Vaughn opens an Italian restaurant with only local grandmothers as chefs in the new film.
Max
Conan O'Brien Must Go: The comedian travels to even more destinations in season 2.
Peacock
Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne stars in the three-episode premiere of season 2.
