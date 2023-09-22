Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Sex Education: Find out how it all ends by watching the fourth and final season of the popular series.

Love is Blind: Five seasons later, and we're still trying to figure out if Love is Blind. Meet the new contestants when the first four episodes of the season drop.

Hulu

The D'Amelio Show: The D'Amelio's are back! Catch up with the family on their all new season.

American Horror Story: Delicate: Watch Kim Kardashian act alongside the season 12 cast of American Horror Story: Delicate, streaming Thursdays on Hulu.

No One Will Save You: Spooky season comes early with this new horror film about aliens who invade a young woman at her home.

Apple TV+

The Super Models: The most famous models in the world look back at their careers in this four-part documentary series.

Still Up: Check out this new comedy series about two best friends bonded by insomnia.

Prime Video

Cassandro: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this new film based on the true story of the wrestler who changed the sport forever.

Max

Young Love: Issa Rae and more lend their voices to bring Matthew A. Cherry's prequel series to his Academy Award-winning short film Hard Love to life.

Peacock

The Continental: This three-part experience will explore the John Wick universe through the eyes of a young Winston Scott.

