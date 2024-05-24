Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+

Trying: Six years post adoption and parenting didn't get any easier. Find out why in season 4 of the feel-good comedy series.

Paramount+

Evil: Tune in to the fourth and final season to solve the church's unexplained mysteries.

Hulu

The Kardashians: The Kardashian-Jenner clan returns for season 5, and this time they navigate everything from the big screen to a new baby.

Netflix

Atlas: Jennifer Lopez joins a mission to capture a renegade robot in the new sci-fi action film.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: The gang navigates a world filled with dinosaurs in the new animated series.

Disney+

The Beach Boys: Learn all about The Beach Boys in the new documentary film that spans six decades to tell their story.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.