Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu

Adults: Watch the new comedy show about twentysomething friends living in New York.

Max

And Just Like That...: Carrie Bradshaw returns in season 3 of the Sex and The City spinoff.

HBO

Mountainhead: Tune in to watch the new film from the creator of Succession.

Prime Video

The Better Sister: Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks star in the limited series about what brings sisters together and what drives them apart.

Movie theaters

Bring Her Back: Sally Hawkins stars in the new horror film from A24.

Karate Kid: Legends: Ralph Macchio teams up with Jackie Chan in the new film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

