'What's Happening!!' star Danielle Spencer dies at 60

Danielle Spencer from 'What's Happening!!' poses for a photo in November 1976, in Los Angeles. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Danielle Spencer, a former child actor best known for her role as Dee in the 1970s sitcom What's Happening!!, has died, a publicist for her family confirmed to ABC News.

Spencer died Aug. 11, due to gastric cancer and cardiac arrest. She was 60, according to Sandra Jones, a family friend who is serving as the family's spokesperson.

"This untimely death is really hard to process right now," Jones told ABC News Tuesday. "She is a sweet and gentle soul and she is going to be missed very, very much."

In 1977, Spencer survived a fatal car crash that killed her stepfather and manager, Tim Pelt, according to her biography on her website.

After recovering from her injuries, Spencer went on to earn a doctorate degree in veterinary medicine in 1993.

Spencer starred in 65 episodes of What's Happening!!, an ABC sitcom about three teenage boys growing up in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Watts, according to IMDb.

Spencer played Dee Thomas, the boys' younger sister. She also appeared in 16 episodes of the show's sequel, What's Happening Now!

She moved from California to the Richmond, Virginia, area in 2014.

At the time of her death, Spencer, who previously battled breast cancer, lived with her mom in an area outside of Richmond, according to Jones.

In addition to her mom, Cheryl Pelt, Spencer is survived by her younger brother, jazz musician Jeremy Pelt.

In an email Tuesday, Jeremy Pelt told ABC News that Spencer was "a very loving spirit who fought courageously until the very end."

Jeremy Pelt also shared a tribute to his sister on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "Many of you knew her as 'Dee,' but she was more than a child actress."

"She was a friend, an auntie to my three children who adored her, she was a daughter- and in many ways, my mother's best friend, she was a veterinarian, she was someone who always remained positive even during her darkest days fighting this disease," he continued. "And she was MY sister and protector."

He added that he was "thankful" to be with his sister when she took her last breath and was "gutted" by her death, writing, "I love you, forever."

