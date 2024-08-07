Whoopi Goldberg joins cast of 'Annie' musical

Whoopi Goldberg is heading to the stage as part of the world-renowned musical Annie.

Goldberg, a co-host on The View, will play the role of Miss Hannigan in the New York City performances of Annie, which will run at The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a limited engagement from Dec. 4, 2024, through Jan. 5, 2025, according to a press release.

"I love the theatre, and in my mind, there is no better way to spend the holidays than to get back on stage," Goldberg said in a statement included in the release. "I can't wait to step in to the delicious role of Miss Hannigan and perform for the greatest audiences in the world — in my hometown of New York City."

Miss Hannigan, the show's antagonist, runs the orphanage in which the main character, Annie, lives; Hannigan sings the song "Little Girls" in the production.

Goldberg achieved EGOT status — an acronym for the four biggest awards in the entertainment industry, the Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, Academy Awards and Tony Awards — in 2002 after taking home a Tony Award for Best Musical for Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Jenn Thompson, who played Pepper in the original production of Annie, directs the show. Annie has been revived on Broadway two times and turned into a movie on three separate occasions.

