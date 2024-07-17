Will 'The Bear' keep cooking? Will 'Baby Reindeer' reign? Emmy nominations announced Wednesday morning

The nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday morning by previous winners Tony Hale from Veep and Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph.

It's still unknown which stars will get the nod from the pair at the live event from Los Angeles' El Capitan Theatre, but a handful of shows are likely nominees.

However, there are some big openings. Last year's big winner in the Drama category, HBO's Succession, snagged six trophies, including Best Drama Series — but that was for the show's final season.

Similarly, Beef, which took home five trophies for Netflix, was a limited series; a second season with a different cast is in development.

The FX series The Bear, on the other hand, is still eligible, after its six trophy wins in the Comedy category at the 75th Emmys, snagging Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Other possible nominees in the Comedy category include previous Emmy winners like ABC's Abbott Elementary and HBO's Hacks.

Netflix surely hopes its buzzy stalker series Baby Reindeer takes Beef's place as a winner in the Limited Series category.

As for Drama, Netflix's The Crown could be a major contender once again, though there's a good chance critical darling FX's Shōgun will also perform well.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. A host has yet to be named.

