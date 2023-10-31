With "gratitude," Matthew Perry's former fiancée remembers their "complicated" relationship

The tributes continue to pour in for Matthew Perry, who was found dead in his Los Angeles home on October 28 at the age of 54.

Molly Hurwitz, who was in a relationship with the former Friends star from 2018 until their split in 2021 after a six-month engagement, posted to Instagram Monday her thoughts on his passing.

"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented," the literary agent captioned a picture of Perry from behind, taking in a beautiful snow-covered cityscape.



"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together," she continued. "'F***, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???'" she recalled Perry saying.

"We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical," Hurwitz expressed.

She added, "But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I'd never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."



In addition to mentioning the addiction support organization Al-Anon, Hurwitz concluded with, "Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace," before signing off with an obvious pet name between the pair, "Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."

