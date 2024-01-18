Woman Goes Viral for Filming Her Firing Meeting - What Do You Think?

Brittany Pietsch started working for a company called Cloudflare in August, and in January she found out her company was laying off a lot of employees. She also received a meeting invite to meet with some managers in the company that day.

So, like you do, she filmed the entire meeting.

The whole thing is pretty awkward, really. She raises some good points, the people hosting the call didn’t seem to really have any answers they could give her.

First off, these were two managers she’d never met, and her managers weren’t involved in the conversation. I know there’s a sort of script involved in these kinds of meetings, where HR and management can’t say a whole lot, but this call seems super awkward.

Have you ever been fired? Have the conversations been as weird as this?

Who’s side are you on?

©2024 Cox Media Group