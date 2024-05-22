WormHole Wednesday!

Welcome to Worm Home Wednesday! This is where I share with you the crazy and not so crazy worm holes I find myself going down!

Bridgerton. Can we talk about this? First of all, I can’t wait for the next episodes. They are out June 13th at 8am!

SPOILER ALERT!!!! WE FINALLY watched Colin and Penelope transition from friends to more! She has had a thing for him since the series started!

Now, I haven’t read the books. I’m not sure I want to. The suspense is killing me though! What happens when Colin finds out about Pen?!

Let’s Discuss!