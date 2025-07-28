Worst tourist traps of 2025

By Abby Jessen

Summer is the season when a lot of people take vacations, which means they have more opportunity to be disappointed! Nomad did a ranking of the most overrated tourist spots this year. You can see the full list here.

Worst Tourist Traps in the World

  1. Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco & Wall Drug, South Dakota (tied)
  2. Los Ramblas, Spain
  3. Temple Bar, Ireland
  4. Checkpoint Charlie, Germany
  5. Royal Mile, Edinburgh

Both Graceland in Tennessee and the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina landed on the most expensive tourist traps list.

Dole Plantation in Hawaii, Times Square in New York, and Navy Pier in Illinois rounded out the “worst” list in the U.S.

