Worst tourist traps of 2025

Fisherman's Wharf is a neighborhood and popular tourist attraction in San Francisco, California. It roughly encompasses the northern waterfront area of San Francisco from Ghirardelli Square or Van Ness Avenue east to Pier 35 or Kearny Street.

Summer is the season when a lot of people take vacations, which means they have more opportunity to be disappointed! Nomad did a ranking of the most overrated tourist spots this year. You can see the full list here.

Worst Tourist Traps in the World

Fisherman’s Wharf, San Francisco & Wall Drug, South Dakota (tied) Los Ramblas, Spain Temple Bar, Ireland Checkpoint Charlie, Germany Royal Mile, Edinburgh

Both Graceland in Tennessee and the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina landed on the most expensive tourist traps list.

Dole Plantation in Hawaii, Times Square in New York, and Navy Pier in Illinois rounded out the “worst” list in the U.S.