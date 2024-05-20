'Yellowstone' begins production on its final episodes

Roy Rochlin/WireImage via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

The Duttons have headed back to the ranch for one last rodeo.

Yellowstone has started production on its final episodes, Paramount Network announced on Monday. The series, which will return for the second half of its fifth and final season in November, is currently filming in Montana. This final part of Taylor Sheridan's megahit series will be made up of six episodes.

The show, of course, follows the Dutton family, which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. It covers the almost constant conflict the ranch faces with everything that it borders, including an expanding town, a Native American reservation and America’s first national park.

The first half of season 5 aired from November 2022 to January 2023. Production on this final installment was delayed due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023.

