‘Yellowstone’ co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison tie the knot

Bingham's Bourbon NFR After Party LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison attend Bingham's Bourbon NFR After Party at Inspire at the Wynn on December 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham's Bourbon) (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham's Bourb)

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Bingham!

It’s official: Ryan Bingham and fellow Yellowstone co-star Hassie Harrison tied the knot at Hassie’s family home in Dallas with a Western-influenced ceremony and reception!

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” Hassie told Vogue. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”

The actors first announced their relationship in the spring of 2023 and then later purchased a home together in June 2023. Their engagement was never publicly announced.