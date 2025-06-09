You have to watch this incredible helicopter zebra rescue

Ed the pet zebra has been captured in Tennessee (Photo provided by You Tube API - Associated Press)
By Abby Jessen

You may not have even known that Ed the Zebra was missing, but if you did, you can now rest easy because he has been found after more than a week on the run in Tennessee.

He was returned in the most dramatic fashion dangling from a helicopter. I can’t imagine what it was like for the people who didn’t know about the missing zebra to see his head poking out of this net.

Watch:

