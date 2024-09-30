You Must Try These New Sweets and Drinks at the Tulsa State Fair!

I had the privilege of judging the Awesome Eats competition at the Tulsa State Fair for another year and yet again, I was left in a food coma but definitely not complaining!

Something new to judge this year, they included drinks!

Below are some of my must-try items for your visit:

Dill Pickle Pretzel - this is pickle spear wrapped in a pretzel with your choice of mustard, cheese, or ranch for dipping sauce. You get 3 in an order for $9 and they are the perfect savory treat, in my opinion!

Watermelon Pie (First Place for Sweet Treats Competition and Best Overall Winner for Awesome Eats Competition) - graham cracker crust with a creamy watermelon filling with fresh diced watermelon mixed in topped with whipped cream, watermelon sugar and a watermelon wedge. I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about this one but I absolutely loved it! I was reminded of a watermelon jolly rancher when eating it!

Luau Pineapples - I could've eaten multiple servings of these! It's fresh pineapple coated in batter, fried and topped with shredded coconut. You get three in an order.

Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream - this reminded me of strawberry shortcake bars you can get at grocery stores. The strawberry bits are inside the ice cream, as in, it comes out of the dispenser this way!

Deep Fried Bread Pudding Squares (Third Place for Sweet Treats Competition) - these were seasoned perfectly and the perfect amount in a serving ($15). I recommend getting the cream cheese dipping sauce but you can also choose caramel or chocolate sauce.

Purple Haze Limeade - Hand squeezed limeade made with a special tea to give it the unique color and flavor. This was my absolute favorite drink! It was the perfect balance of sour and sweet for only $6! It also reminded me of Taylor Swift 🤭

Pina Colada Lemonade - Freshly squeezed lemonade with tart pineapple and savory coconut puree. In my opinion, this had a great balance of tart and sweet! Definitely tastes like a pina colada!

If you’re up for trying any of these items for yourself, use the Tulsa State Fair’s Food Finder to locate them during your visit!