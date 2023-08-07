Zach Bryan donating 100% of profits from new song to charity

PHOTOS: Zach Bryan at Born & Raised '22 (Lyndsi Dooley)

By Caitlin Fisher

Zach Bryan’s new album, Writers and Fighters, is set to be released sometime this month and he’s already donating proceeds.  

Christian McCaffrey’s 22 and Troops foundation focuses on helping U.S. Active-Duty Military, Veterans, and Frontline Workers overcome trauma and PTSD. It’s no surprise Bryan chose McCaffrey’s foundation for donations, being a veteran himself.

No release date has been announced for Bryan’s new album. All fans know is he’s finished recording the eleven songs on the album, sharing that he is now in his ‘quality over quantity era’. He has been giving fans short teasers on social media over the past few months with no confirmation which ones will appear on this new album.

@zachlanebryan

Montana bound baby! Albums in August!

♬ original sound - Zach Bryan
