He’s been out on the road with Lainey WIlson, Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde just to name a few and now Zach Top is headlining his own show! Quickly becoming one of country music’s fastest rising superstars, Zach Top might be coming to a city near you!

Just announced today, check out his upcoming “Cold Beer and Country Music Tour 2025″ kicking off in January in Omaha below.