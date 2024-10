If you’re a big fan of Zach Top and you love football, you’re not going to want to miss this! Zach will be singing the National Anthem on Sunday (10/27) at the Philly/Cincy game at 1pm Eastern.

Zach Top to perform the national anthem at Paycor Stadium ahead of Eagles at Bengals matchup this Sunday at 1pm. pic.twitter.com/so3ez0sNUj — Country Chord (@CountryChord) October 24, 2024