Ziggi's Coffee Brings Back S’mores Menu Items for a Limited Time

Ziggi’s Coffee is helping customers enjoy summertime even more with the return of the limited-edition S’mores Blender, paired perfectly with the new S’mores Cake Pop!

From July 2 - August 19, customers can enjoy these new items while supplies last.

This delightful duo promises to transport customers back to warm nights and fireside gatherings with every sip and bite:

S’mores Blender – A frozen, coffee-based beverage made with decadent chocolate and toasted marshmallow flavor with hints of graham cracker goodness sprinkled throughout. This ultimate seasonal indulgence is available in all menu sizes and is fully customizable with options including caffeine-free and a coffee-free kidZone version.

S'mores Cake Pop – A moist chocolate cake center mixed with marshmallows and topped with graham cracker crumbs.

