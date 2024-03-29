Ziggi’s Coffee Launches New Pickle Flavored Coffee Line

Ziggi’s Coffee has launched a new line of coffee and it’s dill-icious!

The new pickle flavored coffee line will be available for a limited time during the month of April and features a one-of-a-kind lineup of drinks made with Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature cold brew and espresso combined with the savory, tangy and sour flavors of dill pickle juice.

Available as hot, iced or blended, each pickle/coffee creation is topped with a sprinkle of dill weed and pickle garnishes to give them that extra lip-puckering flavor.

Ziggi’s Coffee’s new Dill Pickle menu items include:

Pickled Dreams – A 16 oz. Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature cold brew topped with a tangy pickle juice cold foam, dill seasoning and one full sized pickle garnish for $5.90.

– A 16 oz. Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature cold brew topped with a tangy pickle juice cold foam, dill seasoning and one full sized pickle garnish for $5.90. Dill’ight – A 16 oz. Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature espresso blended frozen topped with dill seasoning and slices of sour pickles for $6.35.

– A 16 oz. Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature espresso blended frozen topped with dill seasoning and slices of sour pickles for $6.35. Pickle Latte – A 16 oz. Ziggi’s Coffee’s signature espresso combined with tangy and sour dill pickle juice for $5.40.

Why choose pickle as the flavor for the new coffee line?

“According to Yelp’s 2023 Food Trends report, internet searches for pickle-flavored foods were up 55% this past year,” states Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “We thought it would be fun to combine two beloved flavors – pickles and coffee – and the result was pretty amazing. As innovators in the beverage industry, we are constantly looking for unique flavor profiles that will surprise and delight. Pickled Dreams, Dill’ight and Pickle Latte do exactly that, and we are confident our guests will love them.”