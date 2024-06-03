2024 Route 66 Roadfest

The mother of all road fests, The AAA Route 66 Road Fest is back! It is one-of-a-kind celebration that gives guests a chance to journey through the history of Route 66, its characters, attractions and understand for yourself why it’s such a treasure to America. Richard Rawlings the founder and owner of Gas Monkey Garage and star of the popular Reality TV Show “Fast N’ Loud”, will be at the Road Fest Saturday and Sunday. This fest will also feature a car show with plenty of unique cars to marvel at, vendors, interactive exhibits, and a family friendly activity area. This event covers June 22nd -23rd, 2024 and spans for most of the day! For more information, click here.

