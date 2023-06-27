4th of July Fireworks Schedule

The 4th of July means the skies over Green Country will be lighting up with jaw-dropping fireworks displays. If you haven’t made your plans yet, check out The skies over Green Country are lighting up to celebrate the 4th of July. If you are looking for the best place to lay out a picnic blanket and take it all in, check out a list of locations below.

Fantasy in the Sky (Skiatook) July 3rd at dark

Fire Over the Water (Skiatook)

July 4th at dark

Fireworks in the Park (Sand Springs)

July 3rd at 5:00 p.m.

Red, White and BOOM (Owasso)

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Folds of Honor FreedomFest (Tulsa)

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Jenks Boomfest July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Email Libby.Kaczmarek@cmg.com if we forgot one and we will get it added.

Happy 4th of July!

