AAA Route 66 Road Fest is returning to Tulsa and you don’t want to miss it! The Road Fest is a one-of-a-kind celebration that gives participants the chance to learn more about the iconic road’s history, attractions, characters and fun. It will be making a stop at the Sagenet Center at Expo Square June 23rd-25th.

The AAA Route 66 Road Fest will let you experience Route 66 like never before. You can explore the history of the iconic roadway through interactive exhibits, family-friendly activity area, an indoor drive-in, tour an eclectic collection of vintage RVs and browse hundreds of vendors from all over the country. Tickets are available for purchase now or you can purchase tickets when you arrive.

