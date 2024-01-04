Akdar Shrine Circus is Coming to Tulsa

Akdar Shrine Circus in Tulsa

The Akdar Shrine Circus is coming back to Tulsa this February.  The beloved Green Country event will be at the Pavilion at Expo Square February 23 – 26th.  The weekend  boast multiple shows a day where you can catch the high flying action up close.  The circus includes breathtaking circus acts, funny clowns, gravity-defying trapeze artists, motorcycles daredevils and more!

Money raised from The Akdar Shrine Circus go towards funding The Shriners Childrens Hospitals.

Click here to learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets.

