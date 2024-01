All for the Hall

Blake Shelton’s All for the Hall concert to benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville will be on Saturday, March 30th and K95.5 has your presale code to grab tickets before they go on-sale on Friday, January 26th at 10:00 a.m.

Here’s how to use our presale code:

Click here to access the ticket link.

Enter code NOBODY when prompted

Checkout!

The pre-sale code is only good for Thursday, January 25th between 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

