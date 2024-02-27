Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour

Baby Shark at Tulsa PAC 2024

Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour is making a is making a coming to Tulsa this March! This interactive live show will be filled with catchy music, heartwarming characters, and tidal waves of laughter to amuse the entire family.  The Tulsa Performing arts Center will be hosting three shows: Friday, March 15th at 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m.  and 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. They also have made Baby Shark’s Fintastic Photo Op!available as an add-on experience before the show. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!