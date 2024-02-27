Baby Shark’s Big Broadwave Tour is making a is making a coming to Tulsa this March! This interactive live show will be filled with catchy music, heartwarming characters, and tidal waves of laughter to amuse the entire family. The Tulsa Performing arts Center will be hosting three shows: Friday, March 15th at 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. They also have made Baby Shark’s Fintastic Photo Op!available as an add-on experience before the show. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group