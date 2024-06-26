Beat Summer Boredom with these Fun Green Country Outings

Looking for fun things to do with your family this summer? Green Country has a ton of things you can do at different price points. Check out a list of fun things to do to beat any summer boredom.

Price Range – Free

Gathering Place

Location – 2650 S John Williams Way, Tulsa

Hours – Everyday From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Gathering Place is filled with over 100 unique experiences including special events multiple dining options, and an ensemble of activities to ensure that your children (and even you) have a fantastic visit. Look at all they have to offer here at gatheringplace.org/parkcalendar.

Tulsa City-County Library

Location – multiple locations

Hours – Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Friday closing at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s hours being 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tulsa City-County Library has a loaded calendar of family-friendly events, from weekly storytimes to programming for all ages. These include book clubs, craft clubs, anime clubs and even more!

There’s even an opportunity to sign your child up for the Summer Reading Program for a chance to win prizes!

Mother Road Market

Location – 1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa Hours – Closed Mondays; Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring the family out for a day of shopping and from local businesses and amazing eateries! They also can eat for $5 only every Wednesday!

Tulsa Famers Market

Location – 1 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

Hours – Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Start the day fresh with a day of shopping for goods and gifts from local farmers and producers.

Turkey Mountain

Location – 6850 S Elwood Ave, Tulsa

Hours – Depends on forecast daily.

Challenge you and the family to a hike on Turkey mountain and enjoy the scenery and quality time! This is just one hiking opportunity there are also places like Chandler Park, Oxley Nature Center, and Ray Harral Nature Center. If you want more of a challenge, head to Keystone Ancient Forest in Sand Springs.

Utica Square Fifth Nights

Location – 1709 Utica Square, Tulsa

Hours – Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

One of Tulsa’s favorite annual traditions, come bring out the family to enjoy a free concert from local talent! For a peek of the lineups, visit https://uticasquare.com/events/summers-fifth-night/ .

Starlight Bands Summer Concert Series

Location – Guthrie Green; 111 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa

Hours – Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.

Savor a night with the family at Guthrie Green every Tuesday this summer and enjoy a free themed concerts from the ever-talented Starlight Band!

Rose District Farmers Market

Location – 123 N Main St, Broken Arrow

Hours – Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tuesdays from 4 p.m. 8 p.m.

Enjoy a morning or evening of shopping at the famous Rose District in Broken Arrow. Its proximity to area shops and restaurants allows customers to experience all the Rose District offers.

Price Range - $5 and under

Nothing is better than a fun time with the family in the pool, below are a list of options:

Country Aire Pool

Location - 100 N. Fir Ave., Broken Arrow

Hours – Sunday from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.; Tuesdays from 1:30 - 6:00 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 12:00PM - 8:00PM

Price - 3 & Older - $5 Per Person

Family Aquatic Center

Location - 1400 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Hours - Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 1:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Price - 0-2 FREE; 3+ $5 per person

Lacy Park Pool

Location - 2134 N. Madison Pl., Tulsa Hours - Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)

Price - $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)

McLure Pool

Location: 7440 E. 7th St. Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-6 p.m.

Price - $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)

Nienhuis Aquatic Facility

Location – 3201 N. 9th St. (55th St. and Lynn Lane), Broken Arrow

Hours – Monday, 12-8 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30-8 p.m.; Thursday, 12-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.

Price – 0-2 - FREE; 3+ - $5 per person

Reed Pool:

Location: 4233 S. Yukon Ave. Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 12-6 p.m.

Price – $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)

South County Pool:

Location: 13800 S. Peoria Ave., Bixby

Hours: Closed Mondays; Tuesdays from 12-8 p.m.; Wednesdays - Sundays, 12 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price – 0-2 - Free. 3 and over is $5.

Whiteside Park Pool:

Location: 4013 S. Pittsburg Ave. Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 12-6 p.m.

Price – $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)

Price Range $10 and under

Thunderbird Berry Farm

Location: 7515 S. 321st E. Ave. in Broken Arrow, OK Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Price: $5/lb. – pick your own; $6.50/lb. – pre-picked (if available)

Pick your own fruit with the family.

N40 Berries

Location: 8920 N. Western Rd. in Stillwater Hours: Monday, 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 7-10 a.m.; Saturday, 7-11 a.m.

Price: $6/u-pick pound; additional pricing available for partial pounds

Pick your own fruit with the family.

Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm

Location: 10939 N. 129th E. Ave. in Owasso, OK Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Price: $6.50/u-pick pound; $8/pre-picked pound

Pick your own fruit with the family.

Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch

Location - 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore

Hours – Everyday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Price - Members - FREE

Adults - $7.00

Seniors 62+ - $5.00

Military with ID - $5.00

Children 6-17 - $3

Children 5 and under - FREE

Kids will love visiting both the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore and the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah. Both are full of engaging, hands-on activities for kids. Each month, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum hosts a free movie night.

Tulsa Botanic Garden

Location – 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr, Tulsa

Hours – Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price – Age 16+ | $10

Age 3-15 | $5

Children under 3 | Free, but ticket required.

Discounted Admission – Onsite Sales only

Seniors 65+ (with ID) | $9

Educators (with ID) | $5

First Responders & Healthcare Professionals (with ID) | $9

Active-duty Military & Veterans (with ID) | $9

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is home to a luxurious outdoor nature display where beautiful sights and inspiration come naturally! With the mission of connecting people with plants and each other, they also have art displays, and events that make great contributions toward that goal. Explore the wide variety of events they have in store at tulsabotanic.org/botanic-events/calendar/.

Price Range - $20 and under:

Discovery Lab

Location – 3123 Riverside Dr, Tulsa

Hours – Tuesday -Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 11:30 to 5 p.m.; Monday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Membership Prices - Become a Member | Discovery Lab

Price - Ages 2 & Up - $12

Children Under 2 - FREE

Members - FREE

Guest With Member - $12

Teachers - Free when you present your current school staff ID.

Since 2007, Discovery Lab has been committed to being a place where families can have a unique and engaging learning experience when school isn’t in session. They also have events that span throughout the summer discoverylab.org/events

Philbrook Museum

Location – 2727 S Rockford Road, Tulsa

Hours – Wednesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price – Adults - $17

Members (Adult & Youth) - FREE

Youth (Ages 3-17) - $6

Youth (2 & Under) – FREE

Philbrook museum has 25 acres of garden, built on a historic home that is now a world class art museum. They also host a variety of events, check them out at philbrook.org/calendar/.

Tulsa Zoo

Location – 6421 E 36th St N, Tulsa

Hours – Everyday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price – Memberships visit: Buy a Zoo Membership | Tulsa Zoo

General Admission -– Adults (ages 12-64) - $15.99

Senior Citizens (ages 65+) – $12.99

Children (ages 3-11) – $12.99

Ages 2 and under are free

Tulsa Zoo Members are free

Tulsa Zoo is a fun, safe environment to take the family to enjoy the beauty wildlife has to offer. They also have themed events all throughout the year, they have a calendar of the upcoming events here at https://tulsazoo.org/visit/events/.

Air and Space Museum

Location – 3624 N 74th E Ave, Tulsa

Hours – Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price – Varies. Visit website for a full listing

Let your family in on the spectacle that is of astronomy. The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is a great way to have a fun-filled learning experience with your family!

Purple Glaze Studio

Location – Brookside Location: 3303 South Peoria Ave., Tulsa

South Tulsa Location: 6528 East 91st Street, Tulsa

Hours – Monday Closed; Tuesday – Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday from 1p.m. – 7 p.m.

Price – Average $15 per person

Visit Purple Glaze Studio and exercise the artistic side of your brain to make a memory you will keep for a lifetime. They also host birthday parties!

Price Range - $20 and up

Oklahoma Aquarium

Location – 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks

Hours – Everyday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price – Memberships –

General Admission – Adults – $24.95

Children (3 to 12) – $19.95

Military (with valid ID) – $19.95

Seniors (62 and older) – $19.95

Children 2 and under are admitted free.

Enjoy a day of experiencing the wonders of aquatic life at the Oklahoma Aquarium, with hands on opportunities as well as a hurricane simulator and a virtual reality rides are available. They also host various events for families, to see upcoming events visit Events | Oklahoma Aquarium Jenks, OK (okaquarium.org).

Endicott Farms

Location: 211th St. South between Lewis Ave. and Harvard Ave. (Liberty-Mounds), Tulsa

Hours: Monday and Friday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; Wednesday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Price: $30/pick-your-own gallon; $20/pick-your-own half-gallon; $25/pick-your-own-gallon (when you pick 2+ gallons)

Pick your own fruit with the family.

Joe’s Farm

Location: 12811 S. Sheridan, Bixby

Hours: Strawberry picking – Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; By reservation only on Saturdays

Price: Strawberries – $30/bucket; Blackberries – $6.50/pound

Pick your own fruit with the family.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Location: 110 E 2nd St, Tulsa

Hours: Box Office - Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Price: $5 and up, vary depending on show.

The Tulsa PAC is the host of various local and Broadway performances. All shows are entertaining and available for all ages!

Outback Farm

Location: 4163 East 470 Rd. in Pryor, OK Hours: Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Price: $25/u-pick gallon; $32/pre-picked gallon

Pick your own fruit with the family.

Illinois River

Location – 17252 OK-10, Tahlequah

Hours – Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Price – $15 - $80 per person

Make home feel like a vacation by spending a day or a weekend at the Illinois river. They have opportunities for floating down the river as well as camping availability!

Admiral Twin Drive-In

Location – 7355 E Easton St., Tulsa

Hours – Varies during showtimes.

Price – 12 and up – $9

Kids 3-11 – $5

Kids 2 and under are FREE.

Bring the family out to see a movie at the historic drive-in theater! Bring an FM radio, portable or car radio! There are plenty of features scheduled, for a list of upcoming features visit https://admiraltwindrivein.com/home/.

