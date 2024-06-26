Beat Summer Boredom with these Fun Green Country Outings

Looking for fun things to do with your family this summer? Green Country has a ton of things you can do at different price points. Check out a list of fun things to do to beat any summer boredom.
Price Range – Free
Location – 2650 S John Williams Way, Tulsa
Hours – Everyday From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Gathering Place is filled with over 100 unique experiences including special events multiple dining options, and an ensemble of activities to ensure that your children (and even you) have a fantastic visit. Look at all they have to offer here at gatheringplace.org/parkcalendar.
Location – multiple locations
Hours – Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Friday closing at 6 p.m., and Sunday’s hours being 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tulsa City-County Library has a loaded calendar of family-friendly events, from weekly storytimes to programming for all ages. These include book clubs, craft clubs, anime clubs and even more!
There’s even an opportunity to sign your child up for the Summer Reading Program for a chance to win prizes!
Location – 1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa Hours – Closed Mondays; Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bring the family out for a day of shopping and from local businesses and amazing eateries! They also can eat for $5 only every Wednesday!
Location – 1 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
Hours – Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Start the day fresh with a day of shopping for goods and gifts from local farmers and producers.
Location – 6850 S Elwood Ave, Tulsa
Hours – Depends on forecast daily.
Challenge you and the family to a hike on Turkey mountain and enjoy the scenery and quality time! This is just one hiking opportunity there are also places like Chandler Park, Oxley Nature Center, and Ray Harral Nature Center. If you want more of a challenge, head to Keystone Ancient Forest in Sand Springs.
Location – 1709 Utica Square, Tulsa
Hours – Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
One of Tulsa’s favorite annual traditions, come bring out the family to enjoy a free concert from local talent! For a peek of the lineups, visit https://uticasquare.com/events/summers-fifth-night/ .
Starlight Bands Summer Concert Series
Location – Guthrie Green; 111 E Reconciliation Way, Tulsa
Hours – Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.
Savor a night with the family at Guthrie Green every Tuesday this summer and enjoy a free themed concerts from the ever-talented Starlight Band!
Location – 123 N Main St, Broken Arrow
Hours – Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Tuesdays from 4 p.m. 8 p.m.
Enjoy a morning or evening of shopping at the famous Rose District in Broken Arrow. Its proximity to area shops and restaurants allows customers to experience all the Rose District offers.
Price Range - $5 and under
Nothing is better than a fun time with the family in the pool, below are a list of options:
Location - 100 N. Fir Ave., Broken Arrow
Hours – Sunday from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.; Tuesdays from 1:30 - 6:00 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 12:00PM - 8:00PM
Price - 3 & Older - $5 Per Person
Location - 1400 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
Hours - Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 1:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
Price - 0-2 FREE; 3+ $5 per person
Location - 2134 N. Madison Pl., Tulsa Hours - Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)
Price - $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)
Location: 7440 E. 7th St. Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-6 p.m.
Price - $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)
Location – 3201 N. 9th St. (55th St. and Lynn Lane), Broken Arrow
Hours – Monday, 12-8 p.m.; Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30-8 p.m.; Thursday, 12-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 12-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
Price – 0-2 - FREE; 3+ - $5 per person
Location: 4233 S. Yukon Ave. Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 12-6 p.m.
Price – $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)
Location: 13800 S. Peoria Ave., Bixby
Hours: Closed Mondays; Tuesdays from 12-8 p.m.; Wednesdays - Sundays, 12 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price – 0-2 - Free. 3 and over is $5.
Location: 4013 S. Pittsburg Ave. Hours: Wednesday-Monday, 12-6 p.m.
Price – $3 per person (Special discounted rates will be offered on days over 100 degrees and pool passes will be offered to purchase 10 entries at a time.)
Price Range $10 and under
Location: 7515 S. 321st E. Ave. in Broken Arrow, OK Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Price: $5/lb. – pick your own; $6.50/lb. – pre-picked (if available)
Pick your own fruit with the family.
Location: 8920 N. Western Rd. in Stillwater Hours: Monday, 6-8 p.m.; Wednesday, 7-10 a.m.; Saturday, 7-11 a.m.
Price: $6/u-pick pound; additional pricing available for partial pounds
Pick your own fruit with the family.
Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm
Location: 10939 N. 129th E. Ave. in Owasso, OK Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Price: $6.50/u-pick pound; $8/pre-picked pound
Pick your own fruit with the family.
Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch
Location - 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
Hours – Everyday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Price - Members - FREE
Adults - $7.00
Seniors 62+ - $5.00
Military with ID - $5.00
Children 6-17 - $3
Children 5 and under - FREE
Kids will love visiting both the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore and the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Oologah. Both are full of engaging, hands-on activities for kids. Each month, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum hosts a free movie night.
Location – 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr, Tulsa
Hours – Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price – Age 16+ | $10
Age 3-15 | $5
Children under 3 | Free, but ticket required.
Discounted Admission – Onsite Sales only
Seniors 65+ (with ID) | $9
Educators (with ID) | $5
First Responders & Healthcare Professionals (with ID) | $9
Active-duty Military & Veterans (with ID) | $9
The Tulsa Botanic Garden is home to a luxurious outdoor nature display where beautiful sights and inspiration come naturally! With the mission of connecting people with plants and each other, they also have art displays, and events that make great contributions toward that goal. Explore the wide variety of events they have in store at tulsabotanic.org/botanic-events/calendar/.
Price Range - $20 and under:
Location – 3123 Riverside Dr, Tulsa
Hours – Tuesday -Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 11:30 to 5 p.m.; Monday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Membership Prices - Become a Member | Discovery Lab
Price - Ages 2 & Up - $12
Children Under 2 - FREE
Members - FREE
Guest With Member - $12
Teachers - Free when you present your current school staff ID.
Since 2007, Discovery Lab has been committed to being a place where families can have a unique and engaging learning experience when school isn’t in session. They also have events that span throughout the summer discoverylab.org/events
Location – 2727 S Rockford Road, Tulsa
Hours – Wednesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price – Adults - $17
Members (Adult & Youth) - FREE
Youth (Ages 3-17) - $6
Youth (2 & Under) – FREE
Philbrook museum has 25 acres of garden, built on a historic home that is now a world class art museum. They also host a variety of events, check them out at philbrook.org/calendar/.
Location – 6421 E 36th St N, Tulsa
Hours – Everyday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price – Memberships visit: Buy a Zoo Membership | Tulsa Zoo
General Admission -– Adults (ages 12-64) - $15.99
Senior Citizens (ages 65+) – $12.99
Children (ages 3-11) – $12.99
Ages 2 and under are free
Tulsa Zoo Members are free
Tulsa Zoo is a fun, safe environment to take the family to enjoy the beauty wildlife has to offer. They also have themed events all throughout the year, they have a calendar of the upcoming events here at https://tulsazoo.org/visit/events/.
Location – 3624 N 74th E Ave, Tulsa
Hours – Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price – Varies. Visit website for a full listing
Let your family in on the spectacle that is of astronomy. The Tulsa Air and Space Museum is a great way to have a fun-filled learning experience with your family!
Location – Brookside Location: 3303 South Peoria Ave., Tulsa
South Tulsa Location: 6528 East 91st Street, Tulsa
Hours – Monday Closed; Tuesday – Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday & Saturday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday from 1p.m. – 7 p.m.
Price – Average $15 per person
Visit Purple Glaze Studio and exercise the artistic side of your brain to make a memory you will keep for a lifetime. They also host birthday parties!
Price Range - $20 and up
Location – 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks
Hours – Everyday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Price – Memberships –
General Admission – Adults – $24.95
Children (3 to 12) – $19.95
Military (with valid ID) – $19.95
Seniors (62 and older) – $19.95
Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Enjoy a day of experiencing the wonders of aquatic life at the Oklahoma Aquarium, with hands on opportunities as well as a hurricane simulator and a virtual reality rides are available. They also host various events for families, to see upcoming events visit Events | Oklahoma Aquarium Jenks, OK (okaquarium.org).
Location: 211th St. South between Lewis Ave. and Harvard Ave. (Liberty-Mounds), Tulsa
Hours: Monday and Friday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.; Wednesday, 7 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Price: $30/pick-your-own gallon; $20/pick-your-own half-gallon; $25/pick-your-own-gallon (when you pick 2+ gallons)
Pick your own fruit with the family.
Location: 12811 S. Sheridan, Bixby
Hours: Strawberry picking – Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; By reservation only on Saturdays
Price: Strawberries – $30/bucket; Blackberries – $6.50/pound
Pick your own fruit with the family.
Location: 110 E 2nd St, Tulsa
Hours: Box Office - Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Price: $5 and up, vary depending on show.
The Tulsa PAC is the host of various local and Broadway performances. All shows are entertaining and available for all ages!
Location: 4163 East 470 Rd. in Pryor, OK Hours: Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: $25/u-pick gallon; $32/pre-picked gallon
Pick your own fruit with the family.
Location – 17252 OK-10, Tahlequah
Hours – Monday – Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Price – $15 - $80 per person
Make home feel like a vacation by spending a day or a weekend at the Illinois river. They have opportunities for floating down the river as well as camping availability!
Admiral Twin Drive-In
Location – 7355 E Easton St., Tulsa
Hours – Varies during showtimes.
Price – 12 and up – $9
Kids 3-11 – $5
Kids 2 and under are FREE.
Bring the family out to see a movie at the historic drive-in theater! Bring an FM radio, portable or car radio! There are plenty of features scheduled, for a list of upcoming features visit https://admiraltwindrivein.com/home/.
©2024 Cox Media Group