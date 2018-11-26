Now Playing
Posted: November 26, 2018

Bikes For Kids 

The 4th Annual K95.5 Bikes For Kids kicks off on Monday, December 3rd and will be held in the Owasso High School's Parking Lot located at 12901 East 86th St N, Owasso, OK 74055

Just like in year’s past, Natalie will climb a scaffolding and live up there until she  been collected enough bikes  for Tulsa and surrounding area kids. You can drop off a bike anytime day or night, beginning December 3rd.

This year Natalie will be joined by special guest Jill Donavan of Rustic Cuff.  Jill has  challenged Natalie to see if they can raise 955 bikes together in the first 24 hours and then Natalie is going to collect an additional 955 bikes after Jill comes down. So we  will be collecting  a grand total of 1,910 bikes. 

MAKE A DONATION NOW

Use the link to make an online cash donation now. 

https://pages.donately.com/humblesons/campaign/4th-annual-k95-5-bikes-for-kids 

K95.5 THANKS THESE SPONSORS 

Academy Sports and Outdoors

http://www.academy.com 

Reset Restoration Services

http://www.resetrestoration.com 

Freedom Scaffold and Equipment

http://www.freedomscaffold.com 

Budget Box

http://bbcontainer.com 

Two Men and A Truck 

https://twomenandatrucktulsa.com 
Humble Sons Bike Co.  http://www.humblesons.org/ 

Owasso High Schoolhttps://ohs.owassops.org/

Rustic Cuff
https://www.rusticcuff.com/

FOX23 NEWS
https://www.fox23.com/

Northeast Waste Solutions 

http://www.newsolutions-ok.com/

The M.e.t.

http://metrecycle.com/

Richardson Richardson and Bordeaux
https://www.richardsonlawfirmpc.com/

Sunday Edwards Group

https://www.sundayedwards.com/

Kent’s Custom Cars and Trucks

https://www.kentscustomcarstrucks.com/

Brucke Floorings 

http://bruckeflooring.com/

WHERE DO THE BIKES GO

This year we are excited to partner with these organizations to distribute bikes to kids in the Tulsa and surrounding communities. 

Humble Sons Bike Co.  
http://www.humblesons.org/ 
Youth Services of Tulsa  
https://www.yst.org/ 
Sand Springs Home 
http://www.sandspringshome.com/ 
Family & Children Services 
http://www.fcsok.org/ 
Toys For Tots  
https://www.toysfortots.org/ 
The Salvation Army  
http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/ 

Check back for more information coming soon! 

