The 4th Annual K95.5 Bikes For Kids kicks off on Monday, December 3rd and will be held in the Owasso High School's Parking Lot located at 12901 East 86th St N, Owasso, OK 74055
Just like in year’s past, Natalie will climb a scaffolding and live up there until she been collected enough bikes for Tulsa and surrounding area kids. You can drop off a bike anytime day or night, beginning December 3rd.
This year Natalie will be joined by special guest Jill Donavan of Rustic Cuff. Jill has challenged Natalie to see if they can raise 955 bikes together in the first 24 hours and then Natalie is going to collect an additional 955 bikes after Jill comes down. So we will be collecting a grand total of 1,910 bikes.
WHERE DO THE BIKES GO
This year we are excited to partner with these organizations to distribute bikes to kids in the Tulsa and surrounding communities.
Humble Sons Bike Co.
http://www.humblesons.org/
Youth Services of Tulsa
https://www.yst.org/
Sand Springs Home
http://www.sandspringshome.com/
Family & Children Services
http://www.fcsok.org/
Toys For Tots
https://www.toysfortots.org/
The Salvation Army
http://www.salvationarmyusa.org/
