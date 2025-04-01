Bixby Blues & BBQ Returns this May!

The Bixby Rotary Club will once again host the Bixby Blues and BBQ event May 15 - 17 at Washington Irving Park in Bixby. Recognized as Okahoma’s largest BBQ event, attendees will be able to experience some of Oklahoma’s best BBQ and Blues music! This year’s music line up includes Grady Nichols, Orphan Jon & the Abandoned, Chebon Tiger Band and so many more! See the full line up here: Bixby Blues & BBQ Music The festival also includes food trucks, a kids zone, carnival and BBQ tasting kits!

Thursday, May 15 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Friday, May 16 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Saturday, May 17 9:00am - 10:30pm

