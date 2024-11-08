Boots and Barstools: Frequently Asked Questions

The K95.5 Boots and Barstools concert is just weeks away and below is a list of frequently asked questions so you can be prepared for November 25th.

I won tickets on-air. What next?

When the vouchers are ready to be picked up, you will receive an email from Libby Kaczmarek with pick up information. Important note: Ticket pick up is ONLY on Fridays between 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Cox Media Group office (2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129). We cannot guarantee someone will be at the desk to distribute your prize during that time.

I won tickets at a ticket drop. What next?

Hold onto the voucher until the night of the show. Bring them with you when you come to the box office the night of the show.

What do I do with the voucher?

When you win tickets (either on-air or at a ticket drop), you will receive a voucher that is good for two people to attend the show. The night of the show, you will take your voucher to the box office outside The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort the night of the show and they will exchange the voucher for a pair of tickets.

I lost my voucher!

We are sorry to hear that and unfortunately cannot replace it.

What is the timeline for the night?

4:00 – 6:00 p.m. – last chance party

5:00 p.m. – The Cove’s box office opens 6:00 p.m. – Doors open at The Cove

7:00 p.m. – Boots and Barstools starts

What do I need to bring to the show?

Please bring an ID. Reminder: people must be over 21 to get into The Cove for the Boots and Barstools concert.

What if I don’t win tickets at a ticket drop or on-air?

Don’t fret! There is one more way you can win. The night of the show, you can head to The Gridiron Bar at River Spirit Casino Resort and try to win the last tickets we have left. Between 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on November 25th, we will be pulling a winner every 15 minutes. The earlier you get there, the better your chances of winning. Please know, attending the last chance party does not guarantee that you will win a pair of tickets.

I want to brag about winning tickets. How?

Amazing – we would love that. Leading up to and the night of the show, when you post about getting ready or sharing pictures or videos, please tag @K95 so we can see what you’re up to.

Can someone grab my tickets for me?

Nope! You need to be present to win at any ticket drop and at the last chance party.

I want Boots & Barstools merch!

Who doesn’t!? Check the Boots and Barstools page on the K95.5 website to get some exclusive merch. It is available for purchase online and there are a ton of options.

I have a question that hasn’t been addressed here.

Contact Libby.Kaczmarek@cmg.com with any questions.

