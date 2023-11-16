Breakfast With Santa is Back!

One of Tulsa’s most beloved holiday events is back! Breakfast with Santa returns to the Cox Business Convention Center on Saturday, December 16th. The event includes a delicious breakfast, visits with Santa and more!

There are two sessions available for kids to deliver Santa their list themselves. The first session is from 8:30 a.m. – 10: 00 a.m. and the second session is 10:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m.

Tickets are limited so grab yours today. Click here to learn more about the event and save your space.

