Catch Beetlejuice at the Tulsa PAC

Just in time for the holidays, one of the most popular movie-turned-Broadway musicals is coming to Tulsa. Celebrity Attractions is bringing Beetlejuice to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from November 21-26, 2023. Based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Click here for a list of showtimes and tickets.

©2023 Cox Media Group