Celebrate Fall at the Rogers County Fair

The Rogers County Fair will celebrate 110 years of family fun when it returns September 12 – 15th. The beloved community affair features carnival rides, children’s activities, demonstrations, fair food, live music and more. Entry to the fair is free.

The festival features exhibits, competitions, delicious fair food options, auctions, shopping options featuring local vendors, concerts and more. There is something for everyone!

The event is held at the Claremore Expo Grounds in Claremore, OK. More than 30,000 are expected to visit the Rogers County Fair in 2024.

Click here to learn more about the jam-packed schedule and plan your trip to The Rogers County Fair.

©2024 Cox Media Group